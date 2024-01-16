Mamaleh's Kibitz Corner Mamaleh's Kibitz Corner
BREAKFAST & LUNCH ALL DAY
Bulk Bagels & Schmears
- 1 Bagel$2.25
Choose 1 fresh homemade bagel
- 6 Bagels$13.00
Choose 6 fresh homemade bagels
- Baker's Dozen$25.00
Choose 13 fresh homemade bagels
- Cream Cheese (half pint)
whipped in house with fresh ingredients (v, except for salmon cc)
Breakfast & Bagel Sandwiches
- Build Your Bagel$2.25
Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
- Bagel, Schmear, and Vegetables (v)$6.75
Your choice of bagel, with veggie cream cheese, topped with tomato, cucumber, red onions and capers (v)
- The Lastnamer$13.00
Made with Samaki kippered salmon, scallion cream cheese, and cucumber.
- Nova Lox Sandwich$13.75
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
- Whitefish Salad Sandwich$12.50
Whitefish salad on your choice of bagel with tomato, capers, cucumber, and red onion
- The Ida (v)$5.00
Plain bagel, plain cream cheese, raspberry jam (v)
- LEO$9.25
Lox, scrambled eggs and onion with dill mayo on a homemade challah roll. Eggs have dairy.
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich (v)$6.50
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade challah roll. Eggs have dairy.
- Pastrami, Egg, and Cheese$9.50
Pastrami, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and russian dressing on a homemade challah roll. Eggs have dairy.
- Salami, Egg, and Cheese$9.00
Salami, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and mustardy-mayo on a homemade challah roll. Eggs have dairy.
- Mushroom, Egg, and Cheese (v)$7.50
Smoked mushrooms, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, and zhoug mayo on a homemade challah roll. Eggs have dairy.
Sandwiches
- Corned Beef Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye
- Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Pastrami, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye
- Turkey Reuben$15.00
Farmer's and Cook's turkey, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye
- Smoked Mushroom Reuben (v)$15.00
Smoked portobello mushrooms, russian, swiss, & sauerkraut, pressed on seeded rye.
- Corned Beef Rachel$15.00
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss, and coleslaw pressed on seeded rye
- Pastrami Rachel$15.00
Pastrami, russian dressing, swiss, and coleslaw pressed on seeded rye
- Turkey Rachel$15.00
Farmer's and Cook's turkey, russian dressing, swiss, and coleslaw pressed on seeded rye
- Smoked Mushroom Rachel (v)$15.00
Smoked portobello mushrooms, russian, swiss & coleslaw, pressed on seeded rye.
- Hot Pastrami (1/4 lb)$12.00
Warm Mamaleh's pastrami, deli mustard, on seeded rye
- Hot Pastrami (1/2 lb)$19.75
Warm Mamaleh's pastrami, deli mustard, on seeded rye
- Hot Corned Beef (1/4 lb)$12.00
Warm Mamaleh's corned beef, deli mustard, on seeded rye
- Hot Corned Beef (1/2 lb)$19.75
Warm Mamaleh's corned beef, deli mustard, on seeded rye
- Hot 50/50 (1/2 lb)$19.75
4oz Mamaleh's pastrami AND 4oz Mamaleh's corned beef with deli mustard on seeded rye
- Cold Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Turkey, coleslaw, russian dressing, swiss, pickles on a homemade challah roll
- Double Dogs$7.50
2 dogs with deli mustard and kraut on griddled buns
- Tongue Sandwich (1/4 lb)$16.75
Mamaleh's tongue - cured, smoked, and braised in house, thinly sliced with deli mustard on seeded rye. The only deli meat that tastes you back.
- Hummus Sandwich (v+)$10.00
Vegan delight; hummus, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, pickled carrot, jalapeño (v+) (challah roll is not vegan, but the bagels are!)
- Egg Salad Sandwich (v)$9.00
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions, with crisp lettuce on a challah roll
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Chicken salad with crisp lettuce on a homemade challah roll
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.25
Made with Wild Planet tuna. Tuna salad (onions, celery, capers, pickles, mayo, lemon and dill), tomato and crisp lettuce on rye bread.
- Chopped Liver Sandwich$15.50
Mamaleh's chopped chicken liver, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard on rye bread
- Pastrami Chopped Liver Sandwich$15.50
4 oz pastrami, good schmear of chopped liver, red onion, and mustard on rye bread
- Custom Turkey Sandwich (4oz)$8.50
Start with 4 ounces of Farmer's and Cook's sliced turkey, select your choice of bread and let your taste buds decide the rest. The only limit to the toppings is your imagination.
Soups
- Cup Matzah Ball Soup (hot)$6.00
6 ounces of our flavorful broth with chicken, carrots, celery and one matzah ball!
- Quart Matzah Ball Soup (hot)$15.00
Our flavorful broth with chicken, carrots, celery and two matzah balls!
- Bubbe's Broth (12oz, hot)$4.00
Sip on some chicken stock to warm you up! A 12oz cup of just broth. Sure to warm you up like a hug from bubbe.
Sides
- Potato Chips$2.25
We strive to serve a delicious and unique potato chip from a small family run company. Brands and flavors vary, see what we've got today!
- Chopped Liver Plate$9.00
The perfect snack plate to start any meal. Our famous chopped liver on a bed of crisp lettuce with pickled tomatoes, onions, and seedy crackers (Note: crackers contain gluten)
- Seedy Everything Crackers$5.00
All the "everything" taste but without the bagel. Poppy seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds, dried onion, granulated garlic, sea salt and rye flour combined to create a crunchy, delicious cracker.
- Potato Salad (half pint)$5.50
A lunch essential. Ingredients: red skin potatoes, red onion, hard boiled eggs, parsley, mayonnaise, dijon mustard, cider vinegar, salt, pepper
- Coleslaw (half pint)$3.25
Not just for Rachels. Great as a side too. A creamy slaw of shredded red cabbage, and carrots, with mayonnaise, Deli Guy's mustard, sugar, cider vinegar, celery seed and black pepper.
- Egg Salad (half pint)$6.50
Eat it by the spoonful! ingredients: hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions
- 1 Pickle$2.25
Classic half sour pickle!
- Side of Homemade Russian Dressing$0.50
Featuring tasty ingredients such as mayo, ketchup, tabasco, sour cream, parsley, shallots, pickles, lemon juice, and horseradish.
- Side of Deli Mustard$0.25
No yellow mustard here, sorry.
- Side Cream Cheese (2oz)
Enough for 1 bagel.
- Side of Bagel Topping Veggies$5.50
Top your bagel your way with greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber and capers. Enough for 2 bagels.
DESSERTS & BAKERY
Pastries
- Coffee Cake Slice$3.75
Cup of coffee not included, but encouraged. Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg, treenuts.
- Chocolate Rugelach each$1.00
Flaky, delicious 2-bite pastry. Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg.
- Raspberry Walnut Rugelach each$1.00
Flaky delicious 2-bite pastry. Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg, treenuts.
Cakes & Treats
- Chocolate Layer Cake Slice$6.75
Soon to be world famous Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy.
- Seed + Mill Chocolate$12.00
Artisan halvah from our friends in NYC. v+, gluten-free
- Seed + Mill Pistachio$12.00
Artisan halvah from our friends in NYC. v+, gluten-free
Breads
- A&J King's Seeded Rye Bread (half loaf, about 12-14 slices)$6.00
Made at the legendary local bakery in Salem. Contains caraway seeds (v+). Allergens: wheat.
- Challah Loaf (Fridays Only, after 9:45am)$10.00
A Shabbat must have, order yours in advance
Candy
- Chocolate Covered Halvah Bar$2.25
deli must have
- Chocolate Covered Halvah Bar (share size)$5.00
deli must have
- Goldenberg's Peanut Chews$2.25
may be the best candy bar ever
- Joyva Jelly Rings$2.00
deli must have
- C. Howard's Violets$1.50
deli must have
- C. Howard's Spearmint Mints$1.50
A deli must have since 1935.
- C. Howard's Lemon Mints$1.50
A deli must have since 1935.
- Pickle Cotton Candy$8.00
Craving pickles but also have a sweet tooth? Problem solved. Pickle Cotton Candy is the sweet and dilly treat you need.
BEVERAGES
Coffee & Tea (we feature Barrington drip and iced coffee)
- 12oz Hot Coffee$2.75
made with Bubbe's Beans, our house blend from Barrington Coffee Roasters
- 16oz Hot Coffee$3.50
made with Bubbe's Beans, our house blend from Barrington Coffee Roasters
- 12oz Iced Coffee$3.00
made with Bubbe's Beans, our house blend from Barrington Coffee Roasters
- 20oz Iced Coffee$3.50
made with Bubbe's Beans, our house blend from Barrington Coffee Roasters
- 16oz MEM Hot Tea$3.00
MEM's the word when it comes to great tea in the Boston area. Sourced with integrity, drinking MEM tea will give you true peace of mind.
- 12oz Black Iced Tea$2.50
Caffeinated. MEM's the word when it comes to great tea in the Boston area. Sourced with integrity, drinking MEM tea will give you true peace of mind.
- 20oz Black Iced Tea$3.00
Caffeinated. MEM's the word when it comes to great tea in the Boston area. Sourced with integrity, drinking MEM tea will give you true peace of mind.
- Bubbe's Broth (12oz, hot)$4.00
Sip on some chicken stock to warm you up! A 12oz cup of just broth. Sure to warm you up like a hug from bubbe.
- Box of Barrington Coffee (serves 10ppl)$25.00
96 ounces of our Bubbe's Beans blend from Barrington Coffee. Includes 10 x 12oz cup.
Soda & More
- Raspberry Lime Rickey (20oz)$5.00
House-made with raspberry puree, lime juice, sugar and club soda!
- Dr. Browns Cream Soda$2.95
a Jewish deli must have
- Dr. Browns Diet Cream Soda$2.95
a Jewish deli must have
- Dr. Browns Black Cherry$2.95
a Jewish deli must have
- Dr. Browns Diet Black Cherry$2.95
a Jewish deli must have
- Dr. Browns Cel-Ray$2.95
a Jewish deli must have
- Spindrift Pineapple Sparkling Water$2.95
No sugar added; a local favorite
- Spindrift Orange Mango Sparkling Water$2.95
No sugar added; a local favorite
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$4.00
in a cool glass bottle
- Natalies OJ 8oz$3.25
fresh squeezed in FLA
- Bottled Water$1.70
H20
- Polar Seltzer$1.70
Plain and bubbly.
- Coke$2.50
Cola
- Diet Coke$2.50
Diet Cola
- Glass of Milk 12oz$4.00
DELI CASE & MARKET
Fish & Meat
- Nova Lox (1/4 lb retail package)$9.50
our favorite brand, Samaki. Machine sliced and packed at the smokehouse
- Whitefish Salad (half pint)$13.00
All homemade, likely the best you've ever had.
- Tuna Salad (half pint)$12.00
Made with Wild Planet tuna. Classically delicious, and yes, it does have onion
- Chopped Liver (half pint)$6.50
Sapta's recipe with chicken livers, onions, and hardboiled eggs.
- Chicken Salad (half pint)$7.50
Large chunks of chicken along with great ingredients like apples, celery, fresh herbs and lemon zest.
Deli Fridge
- Cream Cheese (half pint)
whipped in house with fresh ingredients (v, except for salmon cc)
- Potato Salad (half pint)$5.50
A lunch essential. Ingredients: red skin potatoes, red onion, hard boiled eggs, parsley, mayonnaise, dijon mustard, cider vinegar, salt, pepper
- Egg Salad (half pint)$6.50
Eat it by the spoonful! ingredients: hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions
- Coleslaw (half pint)$3.25
Not just for Rachels. Great as a side too. A creamy slaw of shredded red cabbage, and carrots, with mayonnaise, Deli Guy's mustard, sugar, cider vinegar, celery seed and black pepper.
- Half Sour Pickles (quart)$9.00
a deli essential from New York (v+)
Market
- Seedy Everything Crackers$5.00
All the "everything" taste but without the bagel. Poppy seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds, dried onion, granulated garlic, sea salt and rye flour combined to create a crunchy, delicious cracker.
- Gribenes (4oz bag)$6.00
Salty. Crunchy. Tasty. The Jewish answer to Pork Rinds.
GIFT SHOP
Clothing & Branded Merchandise
- Mamaleh's 3" Sticker$1.00
good for lightposts, laptops, bedroom doors and water bottles
- Mamaleh's Logo Mug$15.00
"Noshing since 2016"
- Schlep Tote Bag$20.00
schlep your chazerai. /// TradeWinds Services makes this USA-made bag. The organization provides training and employment to people with disabilities in order for them to accomplish their personal goals. TradeWinds is an AbilityOne program certified, which qualifies them to work on defense contracts. This canvas bag is made of high quality 12oz 100% cotton canvas.
- Pickles the Great Floaty Pen$9.00
Watch Pickles the Great Float across the stage. Endless hours of entertainment. Great gift of procrastinators, pickle lovers, day dreamers, and really anyone.
- Pickles the Great Ripstop Nylon Bag$15.00
Forget the wrapping paper. Wrap all of your gifts in this Pickles the Great Tote! Compact. Reusable. Festive.
- Pickles the Great Socks$18.00
a must have for funny dads
- Bagels on Board Bumper Magnet$5.00
You ever wonder where bagels come from? Measures 10” x 3”
KIDS' MENU
- Kids' Hot Dog$3.50
1 hot dog with ketchup
- Kids' Matzah Ball Soup$5.50
Just broth & a matzah ball.
- Charlie's Turkey Sandwich$6.50
Turkey & mayo on a delicious challah roll
- Grilled Cheese$5.00
Melty cheddar pressed on a homemade challah roll.
- 1 Pickle$2.25
Classic half sour pickle!
- Glass of Milk 12oz$4.00
- Please tip your Delivery Driver
Tips are still a significant part of Delivery Drivers' wages. Consider $5 on small orders or 20% on large orders, and consider distance. At checkout, you'll see a spot for Driver Tip. Thanks!
